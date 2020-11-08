Welsh election: 'Politics needs people with learning disabilities'
Disability rights campaigner Lucy Hinksman says she wants to “break down the barriers” that affect people like her and get more involved in politics.
The photographer works as a learning disabilities champion at Pembrokeshire council.
“My dream in the future would be, maybe, being a politician,” she said.
“Somebody with a learning disability should be part of the politicians because I don’t think we have anyone representing people with learning disabilities.”