The three front-runners to be Welsh first minister after the Senedd elections have spoken about the things that drive them - in and out of politics.

Speaking to the BBC's Walescast podcast, Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford revealed part of the job he was most comfortable with - “luckily enough” - was decision making.

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price recalled telling someone how he wanted to be “prime minister of Wales” when he was four.

Andrew RT Davies, the Welsh Conservative leader in the Senedd, talked about growing up with dyslexia, saying: “You don’t let things hold you back in life.”