More than 54,000 food parcels went to children in Wales between April 2020 and March 2021, a charity says - one parcel every 10 minutes.

The Trussell Trust said it provided 145,828 parcels to adults and youngsters but called the figure "the tip of the iceberg".

It said "unprecedented" numbers were being helped by other food providers.

The figures are 8% up on the previous year and 69% up on 2015-16.

The charity is now calling on all candidates standing in May's Senedd election to commit to working to end the need for food banks.

Garry Lemon, director at the Trussell Trust, said: “It’s really sad and shocking news that so many people, thousands of people in Wales have needed this support. No-one should have to face that indignity.