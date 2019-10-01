TikTok: 'My nan has helped me get millions of views'
Lewis Leigh and his grandma Nanny Phyllis have become an unlikely social media sensation on TikTok.
The pair, from Merthyr Tydfil, may have over half a century between them but together their dance videos have racked up millions of views and gained fans all around the world.
Lewis, 19, only downloaded the app a year ago but has already amassed a worldwide following of 1.2 million people and now makes a living from endorsements.
Phyllis, 76, says their lockdown exploits have given her a new lease of life after the death of her husband and have brought grandma and grandson even closer together.
Video by Nick Hartley