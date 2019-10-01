Lewis Leigh and his grandma Nanny Phyllis have become an unlikely social media sensation on TikTok.

The pair, from Merthyr Tydfil, may have over half a century between them but together their dance videos have racked up millions of views and gained fans all around the world.

Lewis, 19, only downloaded the app a year ago but has already amassed a worldwide following of 1.2 million people and now makes a living from endorsements.

Phyllis, 76, says their lockdown exploits have given her a new lease of life after the death of her husband and have brought grandma and grandson even closer together.

Video by Nick Hartley