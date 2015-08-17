Three former postmasters from Wales are among 39 to have their convictions for stealing money quashed at the Royal Courts of Justice.

Noel Thomas, Damian Peter Owen and Lorraine Williams were among hundreds convicted after a fault with the Post Office's Horizon computer programme led to huge discrepancies in the accounts of several post offices.

Mr Thomas from Gaerwen, Anglesey, was jailed for nine months in 2006 for false accounting after £48,000 went missing from his accounts.

"It's been 16 years and it's not been easy. But you find out who your friends are," he said after hearing the news.