A group of students from India has asked their university for a three-month delaying in paying their fees as their country faces a ferocious second wave of Covid infections.

India has seen more cases in the past seven days than any other country in the world and people are dying while waiting for beds and oxygen.

Cardiff Metropolitan University said it could not comment on individual cases but would continue to do everything possible to support students.

Kylash Indla said his father died from Covid and his mother has not been able to work so is unable to pay his fees.