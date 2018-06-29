Snowdon could soon only be known by its Welsh name

Wales' highest mountain could be called only by its Welsh name under plans being considered by park authorities.

A motion brought by a Gwynedd councillor asks that Snowdonia National Park authorities refer to Snowdon only as Yr Wyddfa, and Snowdonia as Eryri.

There were mixed responses from those quizzed by the BBC about the proposals for the park and the for 3,560ft (1,085m) peak.

The park authority said a task group would consider the proposal.