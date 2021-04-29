Royal Mint: A £10,000 giant gold coin takes 400 hours to make
During lockdown you might be wondering where you have put all your spare change after months of cashless transactions.
Now, the Royal Mint has struck a giant coin you'd struggle to fit in any purse, let alone lose down the sofa.
Mind you, denominated at £10,000 you would doubtless be kicking yourself if you did misplace it.
The 8in-wide (20cm) coin weighing 22lb (10kg) marks the end of the Queen's Beasts commemorative coin collection.
After taking 400 hours to make, it will cost more than a pretty penny for those who want to get their hands on it.