How do you move a walrus that weighs as much as a large car and has other ideas?

That's the question that faced RNLI volunteers in Tenby on Monday as they sought to budge Wally the walrus from their slipway so they could launch the lifeboat.

After a failed attempt to shoo the sea mammal using a broom, a crew member returned with an air-horn.

Photographer Martyn Sidwell, who filmed the interaction, said Wally had been at sea for five days and was trying to rest.