What on earth is an Arctic walrus doing relaxing on the west Wales coast?

The Pembrokeshire resort of Tenby, where Wally is currently basking, is about 1,000 miles (1,600km) away from where he should be.

All of his 225,000 other walrus friends are waiting to welcome him back at the Arctic Circle.

The World Wide Fund for Nature think the "extremely rare" sighting on UK shores is a young walrus trying to find somewhere new for lunch.

"He may have been looking for new areas to feed or to breed," said Rod Downie, of the WWF.

Video by Nick Hartley