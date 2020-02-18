In the past few days, many of us might have enjoyed a cold pint in our local beer garden or taken a trip to the beach to enjoy a dip in the sea and an ice cream.

But as the sun beats down and we enjoy the new freedoms lockdown easing brings, it is easy to forget that just a few weeks ago, large parts of Wales were covered in snow.

At the start of April, you were more likely to be wearing a hat and gloves as temperatures plummeted.

It was so cold that the Met Office has provisionally declared it the frostiest April in the UK for at least 60 years.

Now, all that feels like a distance memory and, as the cases remain low and the sun continues to shine (for now) it is hoped this summer will be brighter than the lockdown of 2020.