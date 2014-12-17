The moment a vandal took a chainsaw to a platform with an osprey nest on top has been captured on CCTV.

Police said the protected bird of prey had laid its first egg a day before the nest was felled at Llyn Brenig, which borders Conwy and Denbighshire.

It has been branded a "horrific act of vandalism" by the Brenig Osprey Project in a Facebook post.

PC Dewi Evans from North Wales Police's rural crime unit said the act would have a significant impact on what had been a conservation success story