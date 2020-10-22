Care home residents in Denbighshire took up Captain Sir Tom Moore’s famous walking challenge to mark what would have been his 101st birthday.

The late Army veteran, who raised almost £33m for NHS charities by walking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden before he turned 100, died on 2 February.

Events have been taking place around the country, beginning on his birthday on Friday and running until Monday.

Residents at The Old Vicarage Care Home in Llangollen took part in fancy dress and raised over £1,000.