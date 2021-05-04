For the first time, 16 and 17-year-olds will be able to vote in the Senedd elections, meaning 70,000 more people are eligible to cast their ballot on Thursday.

But how will this potential influx of younger voters affect the outcome of the Welsh Parliament election?

Polls suggest 16 to 24-year-olds are more likely to back Labour and Plaid and support independence, while older voters are more likely to support the Conservatives and abolishing the Senedd.

BBC Wales political correspondent James Williams talks us through the data.