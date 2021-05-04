Cardiff University team wants to change 'lad culture' perceptions
A hoax Facebook post threatening to rape women at a Welsh university has prompted action from footballers at the college.
Members of Cardiff University's men's side are now offering to chaperone women in pairs late at night.
They hope both this initiative and others being taken by the university team will help their friends feel safer.
They also hope it helps challenge perceptions about the sometimes "laddish" culture associated with men's sports teams.