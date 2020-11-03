Increasing numbers of top women athletes could quit their sports because of difficulties during Covid, it has been claimed.

Gymnast Latalia Bevan, 20, and rugby international Angharad de Smet, 24, both said the pandemic left their careers in the balance.

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Latalia said its challenges played a "massive" part in her retiring from elite gymnastics this year.

“It was so hard to keep your motivation, we'd do two or three Zooms a day, so my home turned into a gym and I'm from a family of seven," she said.