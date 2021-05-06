The leaders of Wales' main political parties have all attended polling stations to vote in the Welsh election.

Welsh Labour's Mark Drakeford was seen at St Catherine's Church Hall in Cardiff and the Welsh Conservatives' Andrew RT Davies voted at Llancarfan Village Hall in Vale of Glamorgan.

Plaid Cymru's Adam Price voted in Pontargothi, Carmarthenshire, and the Liberal Democrats' Jane Dodds cast her ballot at Hay-on-Wye Bowling Club in Powys.

Voters are electing 60 members of the Welsh Parliament and four police and crime commissioners.