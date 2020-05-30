From writing novels, learning a language, to finally painting the fence or sorting through that stuffed wardrobe, many of us have used lockdown to take on projects.

For one man, the restrictions resulted in a mission to uncover a long-lost golf course near his Powys home.

After going up to common land near Rhayader, and losing his golf ball a few times in the bracken, Chris Powell spent hundreds of hours clearing the area to reveal a nine-hole course.

"I was told by one of my friends that I had lost my mind up here. But I quite enjoyed it," said Mr Powell.

The course in mid-Wales was designed in the 1920s by Dr Alister MacKenzie, known in golfing circles as "The Course Architect".

Dr MacKenzie was responsible for some of the world's most famous courses, including Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, the home of the Masters, and Pebble Beach in California, which has hosted the US Open.