When they heard royalty was going to visit their charity, staff said they initially thought it was a joke.

However those working at Brighter Futures, in Rhyl, Denbighshire, said the Duke of Cambridge had quickly put them at ease during his visit on Thursday.

Prince William had a tour of the charity's hub, during his first visit to Wales since the death of his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh's, Prince William visited Brighter Futures in Rhyl, Denbighshire.

The local area - Rhyl West - is the poorest place in Wales, according to the Welsh index of multiple deprivation.

Prince William visited the charity's hub, which helps provide support and skills to people who feel isolated or lonely and helped to pot a tree.