"Your face becoming hot, you becoming sweaty, sometimes having a bit of a breathing issue."

Just some of the frustrations and discomforts for Gethin and other young people wearing masks in school and college during the pandemic.

Other 14 to 17-year-olds in Wales said they found face coverings made it hard to concentrate, more difficult to be heard when speaking in class and less likely pupils can hear the teacher.

Mobile beauty therapist Rachel Foster, of Blackwood, Caerphilly county, said it can also make some people more "spot prone".

She shared some tips to help young people avoid skin irritation.