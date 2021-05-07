Covid restrictions meant many people faced a long wait to cast their vote in the Welsh election.

Election authorities said social distancing caused long delays at several polling stations with some people claiming they had to queue for more than an hour to vote in Cardiff, Bridgend and Cowbridge.

They described the delays as "chaos" and "shambolic" while some gave up altogether.

Trainee surgeon Frank Sanders, from Canton in Cardiff, said: "I couldn't wait at 9.30pm what was two-and-a-half hours to cast my vote. It seemed ridiculous."

The Electoral Commission said anyone in line at 22:00 BST was allowed to vote.

Meanwhile many 16 and 17-year-olds enjoyed voting for the first time.