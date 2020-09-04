Some 22 years since the formation of the Senedd, Natasha Asghar has become the first woman from a Black, Asian or minority ethnic (BAME) background to have been elected .

She is also the first to have held a seat as a Welsh MP or a Welsh Member of European Parliament.

Conservative Ms Asghar, who will represent the South Wales East region, said she had stood to be "a voice" for those who faced barriers entering politics.

"We have no real political influential women of colour in Wales and I am honoured beyond comprehension to be the first one," she said.

She follows in the footsteps of her late father Mohammed Asghar, who died in June last year, who was the first ethnic minority member of the Senedd, and was previously the MS for the region.