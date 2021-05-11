When Ryan Stephens hit "rock bottom", he says he looked at it as a new base for him to start again.

He trained to be a counsellor and worked with substance misusers to try to help them overcome their addictions.

"It's my overall mission now to positively impact as many people's lives as possible, so they don't fall into the same trap as I did and think that they can't get out of it," he said.

Emily Fender set up her own support service during the pandemic after noticing an increase in young people asking for support.

"I really want to get the message across that you can make changes and change your story at any time," she said.

Both have been telling their stories for Mental Health Awareness Week.