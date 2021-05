Students and graduates of Bangor University have an ambitious plan to re-ice the Arctic.

The group have formed a company called Real Ice which has invented a prototype machine designed to create ponds of water which then refreeze.

The team is headed up by Dubliner Cian Sherwin, a zoology graduate.

Mr Sherwin said: “When we talk to people about the project their first reaction is, ‘You’re doing what? You’re trying to re-ice the Arctic?’”