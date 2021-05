Bodycam footage shows the moment a police officer is bitten on the hand as she tries to help colleagues restrain a man.

PC Emily Hughes, of Gwent Police, was bitten while trying to make an arrest in 2020.

It comes as new figures show attacks, including biting and spitting, were on average, 10% higher a month during the pandemic.

In total, 4,240 emergency workers in Wales were assaulted between April 2019 and November 2020.