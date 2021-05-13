A women who was racially abused in a pub with her younger sister has said "there is no excuse" for what hapenned to them.

Gabriela Tavares, 19, from Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, said there have been several occasions she has been abused, "which have made me want to move" and the latest in a local pub left her "deflated".

Both Gabriela and mother Tattiana Alfaia have said that police have been "slow" to respond to the incident.

Dyfed-Powys Police said they take hate crimes "very seriously".