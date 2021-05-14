People in Wales will be able to travel to a small number of countries without quarantine from Monday - but are being asked not to go.

From Monday, Wales will adopt the "traffic-light" system, allowing the resumption of international travel.

But First Minister Mark Drakeford warned it was "best avoided" because of concerns travellers could bring Covid with them.

Meanwhile plans to allow pubs to trade indoors, and for cinemas and museums to reopen, will go ahead from Monday.