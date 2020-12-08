Rugby bosses need to follow the NHL's example in reducing risk of brain injury, according to former players.

In December, former Welsh international Alix Popham and a small group of former players announced they were suing World Rugby, the RFU and the Welsh Rugby Union over brain damage.

Popham was diagnosed with early onset dementia, which has been attributed to concussions sustained during his rugby-playing days.

He and other players are now asking rugby bosses to follow American football's example in reducing the amount of contact in training sessions.

Popham has the framed jersey from his last Wales game - a win against England in 2008 - and has been shown pictures of him celebrating afterwards.

But says he cannot remember the game.