A salvage operation is underway after a 100ft (30m) tall ship become stuck on a breakwater.

The Zebu, built in 1938, drifted from Holyhead New Harbour on to the wall just before 16:00 BST on Saturday.

The two people on board got off the ship but it remains stuck on the rocks on the foundation of the breakwater.

A coastguard operation is being planned and insurance assessors are due to visit on Monday.

People have been warned to stay away from the breakwater.