An expert has called for "sex-specific" guidance regarding concussions in rugby as women face twice as much risk as men.

Willie Stewart, a consultant neuropathologist at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, said the reasons are not clear but that research is based almost exclusively on men.

Ex-rugby international Nic Evans agreed that more research needed to be done and said: "My plea is put the money into the research, let women make women and girls make informed decisions but help coach education."

Olivia, 15, who plays for West Swansea Hawks has had a concussion herself and said research would "put people's mind at ease".