Students have said it has been a "massive privilege" to be part of an annual message tacking gender inequality.

The Urdd Gobaith Cymru give an annual message every year to the world and for their 99th year the theme is equality for women and girls.

Students at Swansea University helped write the message, with Alpha Evans saying that "we all experience inequality some way or another".

Another student Daniel Hall-Jones added: "We can't operate in a society and allow a more open and prosperous society community if we can't have a man and a woman on equal terms."