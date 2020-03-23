Welsh football fans have been warned against travelling to Wales' delayed Euro 2020 group games in Azerbaijan and Italy due to Covid restrictions.

Thousands of fans had hoped to watch their team in the Euros next month as Wales play Switzerland and Turkey in Baku before facing Italy in Rome.

But the FA of Wales said the UK Foreign Office had issued advice, warning Wales fans "not to travel".

Azerbaijan and Italy are currently on the UK's amber travel list.

"I didn't realise how much I missed football," said fan Hywel Francis, from Cardiff, who has followed the national football squad around the world for more than 30 years.

"And it's been odd when they have a game. I'm not there," he said.

"Why aren't I there? I should be there."