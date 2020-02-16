Sunbathers visiting the spot of a recent landslide on the Welsh coast are causing concern among residents and safety experts.

Nefyn town council has requested a beach warden over the holidays, while Gwynedd council has installed warning signs.

Joan Coppin, who lives nearby, said: "Where's the common sense? It's unsteady earth, it's constantly being filled with water… and they're still thinking of it as a tourist attraction rather than a danger spot."

Dewi Jones, a civil engineering consultant, said: "They need their heads examined in truth because we never know when more is going to be coming down."