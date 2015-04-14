Twenty years ago Jan Vokes came up with the idea of raising a racehorse on her allotment.

Dream Alliance went on to win the Welsh Grand National - and the story was perfect for Hollywood.

In the film adaptation Dream Horse, she is played by Australian actress Toni Collette.

"My father was a coal miner, and I was born and bred in a little village just up the road so to imagine that my life was going to be played out by a Hollywood A-listed actor, it’s just unbelievable," she said.