Gangs of "yobs" have been setting fire to cars and rolling them down a hill in Swansea in "disturbing" footage circulating on social media.

South Wales Police said they attended "large scale disorder" in the Mayhill area of the city on Thursday evening.

One local resident, who did not want to be named, told the BBC the disturbance "all started with some fireworks at around 7.30pm".

Swansea's council leader, Rob Stewart, called it "disgusting behaviour by yobs".