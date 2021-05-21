A man living in an area of Swansea which saw scenes of violent disorder on Thursday evening has said rioters threw bricks at him and smashed the windows and front door of his home.

Adam Romain, from Mayhill, said those involved had "no fear whatsoever" as they started "lobbing bricks at my house" while his children were inside.

Mr Romain said he was out when the disorder started, but came back to find a group of "about 100" had pushed a car down a hill and set others on fire.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has condemned the scenes, while South Wales Police said those involved will face "robust action".