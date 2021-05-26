House buyers are making offers on homes before viewing them in order to gain an edge in a "mad" housing market, estate agents and sellers have said.

Wales has seen the biggest house price growth in the UK, up by an average of 11% in the past year.

Many estate agents claim some properties sell within hours, sometimes with dozens of offers on the table.

Megan Davies sold her home on the first day, but then had to let them down because they could not secure a home to move to.

"There was always a scenario that someone would just pip you to the post," she said.

"Aberdare has just gone mad."