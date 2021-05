Joint pains, heart issues, weight gain and loss - Welsh performance poet Evrah Rose knew she was unwell.

Then a lockdown blood test finally revealed why. She had an inherited condition that was wrecking her body.

And despite being the most common genetic disorder in Wales - and actually known by some as the Celtic Curse - few know its real name.

Evrah does now - it's called genetic haemochromatosis - or iron overload.