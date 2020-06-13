Some visitors to Wales' mountains and coastline have "no respect", a conservation charity has said.

High numbers of people expected in Wales' beauty spots over the bank holiday weekend are being urged to respect areas and "leave no trace".

It follows a rise in vandalism, overnight camping and littering at Carmarthenshire beauty spot Morfa Bychan beach.

Stuart McDonnell, from National Truist Cymru, said vandalism and litter were "destroying" unique habitats.