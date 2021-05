Two 'pensioner' sloths are getting a little bit of TLC in a new home built for them in Pembrokeshire.

Over lockdown, Tuppee, 26, and Lightcap, 36, moved into the new, purpose-built home for older sloths at Folly Farm near Kilgetty.

The visitor attraction takes in sloths which have "retired" from other zoos, giving them a place to settle and relax.

Sloth keeper, Becky Dyson, said lockdown suited the lazy animals well.