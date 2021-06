Residents of a small village fear their community will be lost forever as most of the homes are being used for holiday lets.

Only three out of the 50 properties in Cwm-yr-Eglwys, Pembrokeshire, have permanent residents.

One of them is on the market for more than £1m and locals say they are being priced out of the market.

They want to see urgent action to protect coastal communities from the rise in second home ownership.