Passengers planning to jet off on holiday are facing a different experience in post-lockdown airports.

Cardiff Airport is advising travellers to arrive three hours before their flight.

They are also being warned they need to ensure they have right paperwork to leave the UK and to enter their destination.

That might include a private PCR Covid test.

“It’s a new kind of normal now that we need to get people used to,” said Cardiff Airport’s Ceri Mashlan.