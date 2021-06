The mum of cancer-stricken Freya Bevan was “floored” to discover the disease had returned to her daughter.

The eight-year-old returned to the US for further treatment this year and the family are raising funds again.

US medical bills are mounting and they need £200,000.

“We will fight for her to the bitter end,” Kath Bevan, 48, said.

“She’s our baby girl and she is a superhero in my eyes.”