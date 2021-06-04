First Minister Mark Drakeford expects people to keep social distancing as "part of a personal repertoire".

Speaking at Friday's coronavirus press conference, he said: "[These are] things that every one of us can do to keep ourselves and others safe, I think it will remain part of people's response to this public health crisis for as long as coronavirus persists."

But Welsh Conservatives leader Andrew RT Davies said there was a "reality check" regarding the "viability" of businesses having to follow social distancing guidelines into the summer.

Sioned Williams of Plaid Cymru said: "We welcome these changes today, but as things start to reopen, we really need to make sure that our businesses, especially in the hospitality sector, have continuous support."