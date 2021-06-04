In recent weeks, Wales' case rate for Covid-19 has been at its lowest point since August.

We can see how the number of cases have fallen from a peak in December to the latest case rate of eight per 100,000 people.

All of Wales' 22 council areas have been under 50 cases per 100,000 - one of the key thresholds for easing restrictions - since the start of April. Now, only four council areas have case rates in double figures.

In 40 seconds, our video shows how case rates have dropped across Wales over the last six months.