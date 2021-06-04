Mark Drakeford has warned the Delta variant is doubling every week in England and “does not observe boundaries.”

The first minister said he was “anxious” the variant - which is also known as the Indian variant - could be coming into Wales in “significant numbers”.

There are currently 97 cases in Wales, up 67% on last week.

“The one thing we’re looking at is the scale and spread of the new variant,” Mr Drakeford said, as he announced the latest lockdown easing measures.

They include outdoor concerts, festivals and sporting events resume from Monday, while up to 30 people can meet outside.

But concern over the variant meant a decision over indoor meeting will not be made until the end of June.