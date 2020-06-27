When his best friend drowned in a river, Cobi found out on a social media group chat saying "he's gone".

Christopher Kapessa, 13, died after reportedly being pushed into the River Cynon on 1 July 2019.

The Crown Prosecution Service said it had enough evidence to charge a 14-year-old with manslaughter, but it was not in the public interest to prosecute.

Now, as the family plan to launch their own legal action if the decision is not reversed, Christopher's best friend said: "Chrisopher Kapessa was an amazing person and he didn't deserve this."

"No matter what, he always put a smile on everyone's face."

The CPS said that, after a specialist prosecutor reviewed the evidence, it stood by the decision not to prosecute the 14-year-old.