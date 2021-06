Line of Duty's Det Insp Kate Fleming has proved she can aim and shoot - but can Merthyr Town football club score?

The police drama's star actor Vicky McClure will hope so - as she and filmmaker fiancé Jonny Owen are going to be sponsoring the team.

Owen is from Merthyr and a lifelong fan, and the couple's new production company BYO Films will be featuring on the sides' short for the next season.