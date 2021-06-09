The prime minister has failed to name Wales in his good wishes for football teams competing at Euro 2020.

Speaking during Prime Minister's Questions, Boris Johnson wished good luck to "all the home nations who may be playing" - having only mentioned Scotland and England.

On Twitter, the Wales national football teams account posted the video with the comment: "And Cymru?!"

Labour's Tonia Antoniazzi, MP for Gower, tweeted: "I think it was 'Wales' that Boris was looking for there".

A No 10 spokesperson said: "As he made clear during Prime Minister’s Questions, the PM wishes the best to all home nations teams taking part in the Euro 2020 Championship."