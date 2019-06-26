Bridgend's largest secondary school has apologised to former pupils who were sexually abused by a former head of art over a period of 29 years.

Clive Hally taught at Brynteg Comprehensive for 36 years, until retiring in 2011.

After two complainants came forward he was found dead, aged 67, on the day he was due to answer bail in 2019.

A Bridgend council-commissioned investigation revealed Hally had admitted some allegations.

Five more men have since come forward with complaints spanning a 29-year period from 1980 to 2009, South Wales Police said following a Freedom of Information request.

One of the original complainants, Mark Woods, called Hally "a sick individual".

Video filmed and edited by Nick Hartley